Rasmussen will sit out with an upper-body injury when the Red Wings play the Golden Knights on Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Detroit called up Matt Puempel from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, which leads us to believe that's when the team first found out about Rasmussen's upper-body issue. It's been tough to depend on most Red Wings this season, as the team carries an egregious minus-54 goal differential and has coupled rookies with near curtain-call veterans for most of the year.