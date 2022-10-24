Rasmussen recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Rasmussen looks invigorated to start the new campaign, as the 6-foot-6 power pivot has a goal and three assists through five games. Detroit's third line comprised of Rasmussen, rookie Elmer Soderblom and Oskar Sundqvist has been clicking early on with various opponents having trouble with their size and long reach; all three skaters hit the scoresheet Sunday.