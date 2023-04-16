Rasmussen was unable to return from a knee injury, having to settle for 10 goals, 19 assists, 48 blocked shots and 119 hits through 56 games of his fourth NHL season.
Rasmussen still achieved a career high in points in his injury-shortened season, though the Wings seemed to lack a physical edge, especially when the 6-foot-6, 210-pound winger was out of commission. Ansar Khan of MLive.com relayed from GM Steve Yzerman that Detroit will focus on becoming more "physical and competitive" next season, but he doesn't feel the need to add an enforcer to the group. It's safe to say the team will continue monitoring Rasmussen's injury in the offseason, but barring a setback, he doesn't seem to be in danger of missing training camp.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Likely done for season•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Out indefinitely•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Suffers lower-body injury Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Goal and assist in win•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Collects pair of assists•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Surfaces with helper•