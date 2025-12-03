default-cbs-image
Rasmussen (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Head coach Todd McLellan didn't seem overly concerned about Rasmussen's status, but the forward will be checked on in the morning. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and an update on his status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

