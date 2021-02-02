Rasmussen was sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Rasmussen dressed in the last eight games for Detroit, so this move is a bit surprising. It's unclear if he'll be back on the Red Wings' roster ahead of Wednesday's game in Tampa Bay or if he'll get some action in the minors. Rasmussen has two points and a minus-2 rating this season.
