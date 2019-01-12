Rasmussen (lower body) is out of the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Wild.

Rasmussen looks set to miss his fourth consecutive game as he recovers from a lower-body injury. His next chance to retake the ice arrives Tuesday against the Ducks. The rookie forward owns just 13 points through 41 contests this season, but the Red Wings -- who have fallen largely out of playoff contention -- should have plenty of ice time available for their young guns to develop.