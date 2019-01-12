Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Slated to sit again
Rasmussen (lower body) is out of the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Wild.
Rasmussen looks set to miss his fourth consecutive game as he recovers from a lower-body injury. His next chance to retake the ice arrives Tuesday against the Ducks. The rookie forward owns just 13 points through 41 contests this season, but the Red Wings -- who have fallen largely out of playoff contention -- should have plenty of ice time available for their young guns to develop.
