Rasmussen recorded an assist and two PIM in Thursdays' 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Rasmussen set up Luke Glendening for a goal in the first minute of the second period. The 21-year-old Rasmussen has four helpers, 12 shots on net, eight PIM and 24 hits in 12 contests this year. The first-round pick from 2017 hasn't displayed enough consistency yet to earn trust in fantasy.