Rasmussen managed an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Rasmussen continues to trend toward a career-best season based on 10 goals, 12 assists and a plus-13 rating. The fifth-year power forward isn't a factor on the man advantage, but he's snuck in a shorthanded goal and three shorthanded assists, which can largely be attributed to his career high in defensive zone start percentage (62.5).
