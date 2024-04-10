Rasmussen (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Pittsburgh, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rasmussen will miss a fourth straight contest Thursday, but he's considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, suggesting he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. He's picked up 13 goals, 33 points and 124 hits through 75 contests this season.