Rasmussen produced a goal and an assist in Friday's season-ending 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Rasmussen opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season in the first and assisted on Moritz Seider's second-period tally. Though Rasmussen's season total of 27 points in 80 games is unimpressive, the 6-foot-6 forward showed some promise down the stretch with goals in three of his last four games.