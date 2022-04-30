Rasmussen produced a goal and an assist in Friday's season-ending 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Rasmussen opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season in the first and assisted on Moritz Seider's second-period tally. Though Rasmussen's season total of 27 points in 80 games is unimpressive, the 6-foot-6 forward showed some promise down the stretch with goals in three of his last four games.
