Rasmussen suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against Tampa Bay and won't return to the contest.

Going into the game, Rasmussen had 10 goals and 29 points in 55 outings this season. He sustained the injury when he was struck in his leg or knee by a shot from the Lightning's Zack Bogosian, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Rasmussen logged just 2:13 of ice time before exiting the contest.