Rasmussen collected an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Rasmussen has nine goals and 16 assists through 49 games, which puts him just three points away from a career high. He had been cold offensively with just two shots and nothing but box-score goose eggs between the previous three contests, though Rasmussen has a propensity for heating up on short notice. A lack of power-play ice time leaves Rasmussen as a waiver option in most of the shallower leagues, but he can help in a pinch.