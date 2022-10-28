Rasmussen was suspended for two games by the NHL for high-sticking Boston's David Krejci on Thursday.

Rasmussen received a minor penalty for high-sticking on the play while Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and will miss Boston's game against Columbus on Friday. The incident began with Rasmussen delivering a body check, but then Rasmussen turned back towards Krejci, which resulted in Rasmussen's stick hitting Krejci in the head. The NHL argued that Rasmussen's use of the stick was reckless. Rasmussen will be eligible to return Thursday against Washington. He got off to a strong start with a goal and five points in seven contests despite averaging just 13:45 of ice time, so his absence will be felt by Detroit.