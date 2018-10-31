Rasmussen's first career goal was a power-play tally in Tuesday night's 5-3 road win over the Blue Jackets.

Rasmussen's confidence should be at an all-time high since the Red Wings opted not to return him to junior after his ninth game. The 6-foot-6, 221-pound forward opened the scoring in this latest contest with a little help from veterans Thomas Vanek and Gustav Nyquist.