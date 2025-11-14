Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Tallies in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rasmussen scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
Rasmussen was a healthy scratch in the Red Wings' previous game Sunday versus the Blackhawks after going without a point in five straight contests. He's now gotten on the scoresheet in the game after each of his two scratches this season. The 26-year-old has four points, 15 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances. His inconsistent playing time further lowers his already-minimal fantasy appeal.
