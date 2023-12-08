Rasmussen scored twice Thursday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Both were tip-ins. Rasmussen got his stick on a Daniel Sprong shot at 12:51 of the second, and he did it again 13 seconds later on a Ben Chiarot shot. The two goals were part of a three-goal flurry in 49 seconds that forced Mackenzie Blackwood from the net. Rasmussen has put together a three-game, five-point streak that includes three goals. The big pivot may never live up to his ninth overall draft billing, but he may become a steady, complementary fantasy scorer if he can keep this up.