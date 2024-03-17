Rasmussen earned an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Rasmussen put pen to paper on a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension in February, more than doubling the AAV of his previous deal with the Red Wings. Thanks to his helper from Saturday's victory, Rasmussen has tied his 2022-23 output of 29 points, and he needs just one more goal or assist for a new career high. Unfortunately, the bar is not set very high for Rasmussen in fantasy hockey, as his power-play services are no longer required, plus the team is sending him to the ice in the defensive zone 62.3 percent of the time. He's already blocked 69 shots and committed to 119 hits as another clear indication of where his value lies.