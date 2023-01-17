Rasmussen picked up two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Both points came late in the game after the Red Wings has already fallen into a 5-0 hole. Rasmussen has flashed upside worthy of the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, but the 23-year-old still hasn't found much consistency with Detroit. He's been held off the scoresheet entirely in 14 of the last 20 games, managing four goals and 10 points over that stretch.