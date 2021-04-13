Rasmussen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 21-year-old hadn't found the scoresheet in his prior three games, but Rasmussen helped set up Detroit's first two goals early in the third period as the team broke open a scoreless tie. Rasmussen has two goals and five points in his last nine games, and the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft figures to see an increased role down the stretch for the rebuilding Wings.