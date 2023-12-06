Rasmussen scored the game-winning goal on three shots while adding an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

His second-period tally didn't seem as though it would be crucial when he rocketed into the Sabres' zone and went five-hole on Eric Comrie to give Detroit a 4-0 lead, but Buffalo made things interesting after that. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Rasmussen, and despite the skill displayed now and then by the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has just three goals and nine points through 24 contests.