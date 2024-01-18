Rasmussen scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 24-year-old got the Red Wings on the board in the second period by tipping home an Olli Maatta point shot, and Rasmussen then set up Robby Fabbri for the tying tally early in the third. It's the first multi-point performance in over a month for Rasmussen, but he's been a steady contributor the last few weeks with three goals and six points in the last nine games. Wednesday's goal was his 10th of the season, marking the third straight campaign in which he's reached double digits.