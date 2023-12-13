Rasmussen produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.
He set up Moritz Seider for a tally in the second period before scoring an empty-netter in the third to wrap things up. Rasmussen has three multi-point performances in the last five games, but that surge follows a 10-game goal drought in which he had only three helpers. On the season, the 2017 first-round pick has six goals and 13 points in 28 contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Two-point effort in win•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Delivers shorthanded apple•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Adds helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Scores Monday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Removed from IR•