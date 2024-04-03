Rasmussen won't play Friday against the Rangers because of an undisclosed injury.

Rasmussen is regarded as day-to-day beyond Friday's action, so he still might be an option Sunday versus Buffalo. The 24-year-old has 13 goals, 33 points, 47 PIM, 124 hits and 76 blocks in 75 appearances this season. Daniel Sprong might draw into the lineup due to Rasmussen's absence.