Rasmussen (upper body) is expected to miss Saturday's clash against Columbus, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Rasmussen was also on the shelf for the Red Wings' previous two games. He has nine goals, 16 points and 96 hits in 56 appearances in 2024-25. His next opportunity to return will come Tuesday versus Carolina.
