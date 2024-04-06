Share Video

Rasmussen (upper body) won't play Sunday versus Buffalo, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Rasmussen missed Friday's tilt against the Rangers. He has a career high 33 points in 75 games this season. Rasmussen has been a bit of a disappointment thus far in his NHL career, as he was selected ninth overall in 2017. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

