Rasmussen was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
Rasmussen went down to the taxi squad for the off-day, but he'll suit up for a 15th straight game. The 2017 ninth overall pick has accrued just three points through 14 games. He's slated to play in a top-six role against the Lightning on Saturday.
