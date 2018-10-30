Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Will stick with big club
Rasmussen will remain on Detroit's roster for a 10th game Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, therefore, the first year of his three-year entry-level contract will kick in and he'll remain in the NHL for the remainder of the season, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Rasmussen otherwise would have been returned to junior with WHL Tri-City, but the 6-foot-6, 221-pounder center looks to be an NHL mainstay. Selected ninth overall in the 2017 draft, Rasmussen has an assist standing as his lone point through nine contests. He's only hoisted seven shots over that span, but we're talking about a guy who -- when you factored in playoff action -- averaged greater than a point per game with the WHL's Americans between 2014-18. Everything considered, Rasmussen remains an intriguing option in dynasty leagues.
