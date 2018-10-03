Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Wins roster spot
Rasmussen officially claimed a roster spot with the Red Wings to open the 2018-19 season, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.
Rasmussen is operating under an entry-level contract, so there's a chance that he could be returned to his junior team (Tri-City of the WHL) if he doesn't make a significant impact through his first nine games at the top level. However, this a versatile player whom the Wings figure will assume a spot on the power play, making it seem more likely than not that the 6-foot-6 power forward will be able to make a positive first impression. Rasmussen already has value in deep redraft leagues.
