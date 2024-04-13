Rasmussen (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Toronto, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It will be Rasmussen's fifth consecutive contest on the shelf. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 75 appearances in 2023-24. When Rasmussen is ready to return, it will likely be in a middle-six capacity.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Still sidelined•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Won't play against Capitals•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Unavailable for Friday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Supplies two helpers in home win•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Expected to play•