Rasmussen (upper body) will be unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Carolina, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.
Rasmussen will miss his fourth straight game, and a timeline for a potential return could emerge after being evaluated further this week. He has accounted for nine goals, 16 points, 96 hits and 76 shots on net in 56 appearances this season.
