Rasmussen (upper body) won't travel with the Red Wings ahead of Tuesday's game against the Wild, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Rasmussen sustained an upper-body injury during Sunday's overtime win over the Ducks after taking a hit to the head in the second period, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. Andrew Copp (undisclosed) will also be sidelined, so Christian Fischer could enter the lineup Tuesday. Head coach Todd McLellan said Monday that Rasmussen is considered day-to-day, so the 25-year-old should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets.