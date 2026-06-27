Red Wings' Michal Orsulak: Huge goalie nabbed by Detroit

Orsulak was the 79th overall pick by Detroit in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Eligible for the 2025 Draft by just a handful of weeks, Orsulak went unselected. He decided to make the move to North America for this past season, joining a Prince Albert team which had the best record in the WHL's Eastern Conference. Orsulak was the main reason why. He went 28-4-4, with a 2.22 GAA and .907 save percentage. He was also better at the World Juniors than his numbers (3.19 GAA, .874 save percentage) would lead you to believe. Orsulak is not only tall (6-foot-4), but at 225 pounds, he's heavy. He takes up a ton of the net and relies on positioning to be successful. He should once again return as the starter for both Prince Albert and the Czechs. Orsulak was the No. 2 ranked North American goalie by NHL Central Scouting.