Postava stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers. He also denied all three Edmonton shootout attempts.

Postava impressed in his first NHL start, especially in overtime, when he made several clutch saves against Edmonton's dangerous offense. The 24-year-old netminder followed that performance by stopping Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout. With Detroit dealing with injuries in goal, Postava could earn additional opportunities, making him worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues. This was his first NHL win.