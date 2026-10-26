Postava will guard the road goal against Edmonton on Monday, according to Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings' official site.

Postava will get his first NHL start after he made a relief appearance against Vancouver on Thursday. The 24-year-old netminder stopped seven of eight shots in a 5-2 win over the Canucks, but Edmonton will be a much stiffer test. The Oilers (8-2-1) lead the league with 4.36 goals per game this campaign. Postava has a 4-0-0 record, a 1.25 GAA and a .954 save percentage in four outings for AHL Grand Rapids this season.