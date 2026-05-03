Postava recorded a 30-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 2-0 win over Manitoba in Game 2 on Sunday.

Postava and the Griffins were on the wrong end of a shutout in Game 1 on Saturday. He's stopped 52 of 53 shots across two playoff outings so far, and it's notable Postava is getting these starts instead of top prospect Sebastian Cossa. Postava impressed with a 17-6-0 record, four shutouts, a 1.71 GAA and a .937 save percentage over 25 regular-season outings.