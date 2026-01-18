Postava posted a 10-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 2-0 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Postava hardly had anything to do in this one, earning his first AHL shutout. He hasn't seen much time this year, going 6-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .939 save percentage over eight outings. Sebastian Cossa will continue to command most of the starts for Grand Rapids, but Postava is also benefiting from playing behind a fantastic team.