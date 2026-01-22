Postava recorded a 19-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 3-0 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Postava's last two starts have been shutout wins over Milwaukee, with a total of 29 saves in those games. He's up to 7-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and a .944 save percentage over nine appearances this season. Postava has started to share time with Sebastian Cossa for the Griffins, but Cossa would be the Red Wings' top call-up if one is necessary later in the season.