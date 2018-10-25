Green (illness) has returned to practice ahead of Friday's home game against the Jets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It sounds like Green will be ready to play in the next contest, but then again, no reputable beat writer associated with the Red Wings has gone as far as saying that the defenseman will definitely return at that time. However, the power-play quarterback formed the top pair with rookie Dennis Cholowski in Thursday's practice, so it's clear that he's not far from a return even if he ends up sitting out Friday.