Green scored his first goal of the season to complement a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-1 home win over the Coyotes.

Green earned the game's first star for his terrific all-around display against the Coyotes. He's gathered one goal and six helpers over nine games following his return from a liver-attacking virus, so try not to undersell the veteran in fantasy as he looks to help the Wings to their fifth consecutive victory in Thursday's road tilt opposing the Senators.

