Red Wings' Mike Green: Available Saturday
Green (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Green was expected to suit up Saturday, but the coaching staff wanted to wait until the day of the contest to make an official decision. The veteran blueliner should slot into his normal role spot for the contest, though he's certainly experienced a major drop off in offensive production this season.
