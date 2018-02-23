Green (neck) returned to practice Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to St. James, Green's been dealing with a sore neck. With the mobile defenseman rumored to be on the move ahead of Monday's trade deadline, it's safe to say that potential suitors had wanted to see the 32-year-old get back to work -- at least for a practice -- as assurance that he won't be damaged goods in a swap of assets. Still, Green is no sure bet to play in Saturday's game against the Hurricanes.