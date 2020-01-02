Red Wings' Mike Green: Back with club
Green (personal) has rejoined the Red Wings, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Green skipped Tuesday's contest versus the Sharks while dealing with a family matter but his status shouldn't be in doubt when the Wings return to the ice sheet to take on the Stars this Friday in Dallas. The veteran blueliner has seen a sharp decline in his offensive production this season, racking up just seven points through his first 32 games played.
