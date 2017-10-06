Green set up a career-high four goals Thursday, contributing to a 4-2 home win over the Wild.

Green's deft passing skills were on full display as the Red Wings officially opened the regular season at Little Caesars Arena, their new home. He's already accounted for roughly 18 percent of his assist total (22) from the 2016-17 campaign, when he played in 72 games and posted an abysmal minus-20 rating.