Green went plus-1 with three shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout road win over the Panthers.

The veteran offense-first blueliner had some issues taking care of the puck as he committed three giveaways, but then again, he recorded a game-high 27 minutes of ice time in this latest win. Green has been a force for the Winged Wheel and his fantasy owners alike this season, tacking on one goal and 10 helpers through the first 12 games.

