Red Wings' Mike Green: Busy in return
Green (lower body) returned to action in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. He skated for 22:12 and went minus-2 with two hits, two blocked shots and five empty shots on goal.
Green's shot volume qualified as a team-high and he received a typical allotment of minutes, but the Red Wings have slipped to last place in the Atlantic Division and the onus will be on veterans like Green to turn things around in Motown.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...