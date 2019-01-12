Green (lower body) returned to action in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. He skated for 22:12 and went minus-2 with two hits, two blocked shots and five empty shots on goal.

Green's shot volume qualified as a team-high and he received a typical allotment of minutes, but the Red Wings have slipped to last place in the Atlantic Division and the onus will be on veterans like Green to turn things around in Motown.