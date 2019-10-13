Green is still looking for his first point of the 2019-20 campaign.

Green hasn't garnered a point through five games to start the season. It certainly doesn't help that he's been bumped down to the second defensive pair with Patrik Nemeth, and the supplemental forward corps of Taro Hirose, Andreas Athanasiou and Luke Glendening looks completely lost in the attacking zone. Green's track record speaks for itself -- he's only 10 points away from 500 -- but he'll have to start making better use of his power-play opportunities. Unless you have a super short bench, it's probably worth weathering the storm in regards to Green.