Red Wings' Mike Green: Collects first point of 2018-19 campaign
Green recorded a secondary assist in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Stars.
This was Green's second game of the season, with a liver-attacking virus to blame for his late start to the 2018-19 campaign. The veteran defenseman came up empty on five shot attempts in his season debut against the Jets on Friday, and he was blanked thrice in Sunday's victory, but he's at least been able to handle 20-plus minutes since coming back from that rather unfortunate malady.
