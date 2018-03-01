Green (neck) said that he'll play Friday night against the Jets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Typically, it's best to wait for official team confirmation rather than relying on a player's word that he'll return from injury, but Green is a 12-year veteran who probably knows a thing or two about how he'll hold up following a seven-game layoff. When healthy, he's a decent source of assists from the back line, with 23 of his 29 points through 56 games this season coming in the form of apples.