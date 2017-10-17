Green scored his first goal of the season and recorded six shots during Monday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Green has three multi-point games this season with a goal and eight helpers through six games. He's posted four consecutive seasons with at least 35 points, and the veteran defenseman should be viewed as a high-floor asset and owned in most settings. The Red Wings are probably going to endure some negative regression in the wins and goals columns moving forward, but Green's offensive role should keep him fantasy relevant.