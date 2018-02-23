Red Wings' Mike Green: Could return Saturday
Green (neck) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Green is surrounded by trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline, but this neck malady made team's weary about acquiring the veteran blueliner. If he can't go Saturday, he'll have a chance to prove his health Sunday against the Rangers, but being on pace for his fifth straight 35-point season signals he'll be rented by a playoff team soon.
